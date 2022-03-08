Sony’s next State of Play stream is set for March 9th

A few big PlayStation exclusives have dropped over the last few weeks — , and — along with other major releases like Dying Light 2 and Elden Ring. Now that players have their hands on those, it’s time to take a look at what’s ahead for PS4 and PS5.

The next State of Play stream will take place on March 9th at 5PM ET. It’ll run for around 20 minutes and focus on games from Japanese publishers. There’ll be updates from studios elsewhere too.

As ever, Sony is tempering expectations a bit. The State of Play won’t include anything about the or games for it. Still, fingers crossed for a firm release date for and details about whatever Naughty Dog is working on.

You’ll be able to watch the stream on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels.