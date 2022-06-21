Sony’s new Linkbuds S get their first real discount

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sony only recently launched its $200 LinkBuds S wireless earphones with active noise cancellation, and we’re now seeing the first serious discount. Amazon is selling both the white and black models for $178, for a savings of $22 or 11 percent — a nice drop if you’ve been pondering a pair.

Buy Sony LinkBuds S (white) at Amazon – $178

Buy Sony Linkbuds S (black) at Amazon – $178

Sony unveiled the open wear LinkBuds earlier this year, but the LinkBuds S offer a more traditional in-ear “closed” design. They resemble Sony’s WF-1000XM4 earbuds, but are smaller and therefore more comfortable to wear for longer periods. Sony in-fact calls them “the world’s smallest and lightest, noise-canceling, hi-res” true wireless earbuds. In addition, they’re IPX4 rated so you can use them for workouts or in bad weather.

With 5mm drivers, they promise “powerful bass and stunningly clear vocals,” Sony says. They also use the new Integrated Processor V1 found on the new WH-1000XM5 headphones to ensure high sound quality, reduce distortion and augment noise cancellation. They support high-resolution listening via Sony’s LDAC codec and DSEE Extreme upscaling.

The ANC isn’t as powerful as that found on the WF-1000XM4, but it can still reduce background clamor. It also has a transparency mode so you can hear what’s going on around you and it can adjust that based on your activity or location. Meanwhile, a new feature called Auto Play can automatically play or resume audio based on your activity when you put the earbuds in or complete a call — letting you have a select playlist when you go for a walk, for instance.

In other words, they’re ideal wireless earphones for everyday use and can adapt to a wide variety of activities. Considering they just launched last month, though, the deal may not last long.

