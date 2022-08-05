Sony’s LinkBuds S drop to a new low of $148 at Amazon

Sony’s LinkBuds S are now particularly tempting if you’re looking for true wireless earbuds with a dash of intelligence. Amazon is selling the LinkBuds S at a new low price of $148, well below the usual $200. That’s even better than the Prime Day discount, and could make them an easy choice if you want major-brand audio without paying a stiff premium.

The LinkBuds S’ signature feature is their smart playback. They can automatically start or resume music based on your activity — you can specify a playlist when you go for a walk, for instance. They’re also billed as the smallest and lightest wireless earbuds to support both active noise cancellation (ANC) and high-resolution audio. That’s worth considering if comfort is paramount, especially if you intend to listen for the claimed six hours per charge (another 14 hours is available through the case).

As the middle ground between the top-tier WF-1000XM4 and budget WF-C500, the LinkBuds S involve some compromises. The auto playback feature works for both Android and iOS users, but it’s limited to Spotify and the soundscape app Endel. ANC isn’t quite as powerful as it is in the WF-1000XM4, and the case doesn’t support wireless charging. The sale price makes these omissions easier to forgive, though, and Sony has touted after-launch upgrades like a low-latency mode for gamers.

