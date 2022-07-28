Sony’s got another queue to buy the PS5 and it’s open now

After two straight days of afternoon public restocks for the PlayStation 5, Sony is going for the three-peat. The console maker has opened up another public queue to buy PS5 consoles, and you can join in right now. Pending availability after you get through the queue, you may have the chance to buy a standard PS5 for $499.99, a Digital Edition for $399.99, or a bundle of either with a digital voucher for a download of Horizon Forbidden West for an additional $50 (which is a discount, by the way). I’d wager on the bundles having the most availability.

We have seen the last two restocks from Sony remain open for a few hours, with many people having easy success buying consoles. You’ll just need to sign in with your PlayStation Network account (one console per account), and if you subscribe to PlayStation Plus you’ll get free shipping. Here’s hoping availability is opening up enough that one day we won’t even need digital queues. In the meantime, best of luck on buying your PS5 today.

PlayStation 5 Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, allows you to play both digital and physical games for the PS4 and PS5.

Some extra games and accessories to consider with the console

Any new console needs games and some essential accessories that don’t come in the box. Here are a few we suggest.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Insomniac Games’ latest adventure in the Ratchet & Clank series is the most fun entry yet. It’s also the first to launch on PS5, and it’s both a showcase for amazing graphics and fast loading speeds.

Demon’s Souls (2020) A remake of the 2009 game Demon’s Souls by FromSoftware, rebuilt from the ground up by Bluepoint Games.