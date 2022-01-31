Sony’s first 2022 State of Play will be a ‘Gran Turismo 7’ showcase

Gran Turismo 7, finally coming to the PS4 and PS5 on March 4th 2022 after significant delays, will be the focus of Sony’s first State of Play in 2022. The event is set to stream at 5PM ET this Wednesday (February 2) and will feature “just over 30 minutes of new [GT7] PS5 footage and gameplay details,” Sony announced.

In a tweet (above) Sony teased a mix of GT7 gameplay and cinematics showcasing a variety of vehicles, tracks and more. Much as it did with Deathloop last July ahead of its September launch, Sony appears to be dedicating this State of Play mainly to Gran Turismo 7.

Developer Polyphony Digital has only revealed tidbits about the PlayStation exclusive game, saying it would bring back many familiar modes. The game was first unveiled in June of 2020, seven years after series creator Kazunori Yamauchi said “we don’t want to take too long on Gran Turismo 7.”