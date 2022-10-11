Sony’s excellent WH-1000XM5 headphones are down to $348 for Prime Day

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

For our money, Sony’s WH-1000XM5 is the best set of wireless headphones on the market right now. They’re absolutely worth considering if you’re in need of a new set of cans or simply want an upgrade from what you’re already rocking. Now might be the right time to take the leap, as the WH-1000XM5 is on sale for Prime Day. The headphones are currently $348, which is $50 off the regular price.

Buy Sony’s WH-1000XM5 at Amazon – $348

The WH-1000XM5 offers almost across-the-board improvements over the WH-1000XM4, our previous favorite headphones. An overdue redesign makes this model more comfortable than its predecessors, thanks to improved weight distribution and synthetic leather ear cups.

These headphones have new 30mm carbon fiber drivers, which we felt deliver punchier bass than the M4. In fact, the all-round sound quality is more refined, save for occasional skips while connected to a MacBook Pro — which may be a Bluetooth issue. Bolstered by eight active noise cancellation microphones, double the number found in the M4, the M5’s ANC is better at minimizing background noise too. Speaking of mics, we found that the M5 offers the best call quality yet from the 1000X series.

Sony claims you’ll get up to 30 hours of listening time from a single charge, and that’s with ANC enabled. Our only major gripe with the M5 headphones is that they’re typically $50 more expensive than the M4’s regular price of $348. At least during the Prime Day sale, that’s no longer an issue.