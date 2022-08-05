Sony’s comfy LinkBuds S true wireless earbuds are on sale for just $148

Sony’s LinkBuds S are some of the comfiest true wireless earbuds around. A big part of this is owed to their lightweight build of just 4.8 grams per bud, though that light and airy feel normally comes at a hefty price tag of $199.99. However, the LinkBuds S are currently on sale for $148 at Amazon and B&H Photo, while Best Buy also has them discounted to a close $149.99.

Those discounts of around $50 are the best we’ve seen yet on these great buds, which offer active noise cancellation and LDAC support. If you’re in the market for earbuds that may offer you a comfier fit for longer listening sessions, you can have your pick of these in black or white at those multiple retailers. (Best Buy also carries an exclusive desert sand color.)

Sony LinkBuds S These waterproof earbuds from Sony can automatically switch between ambient sound and noise cancellation based on your environment and also feature support for the LDAC lossless audio codec.

While the LinkBuds S do the comfort, sound, and call quality stuff really nicely, they’re not perfect. The biggest omission from these earbuds is that their case lacks wireless charging, only supporting a USB-C wired for topping them up. That may not be a deal-breaker if you’re accustomed to plugging in devices, but for earbuds that normally cost $199.99, it’s definitely a downside. And while their sound quality may not stack up to the Sony WF-1000XM4, the LinkBuds S are much cheaper with this sale.

What you do get with the LinkBuds S, in addition to comfort, is LDAC support — something many other new premium earbuds are still sorely lacking. LDAC may not feel essential to everyone, but it’s the secret sauce to improved audio quality when paired with Android phones, bringing out richer details in music. And while the LinkBuds S may not be the most fitness-focused buds (hello, Beats Fit Pro), they’re IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance. All of that is definitely more appealing at this new lower price.