Sony’s $1,000 Xperia 5 III compact finally goes on sale in the US

Sony doesn’t sell many smartphones in the US, so it’s always big news when a new one arrives — particularly a high-end model. After launching in other regions last year, the Xperia 5 III is now available stateside for $1,000, Ars Technica has reported.

The Xperia 5 III is slightly smaller than the company’s consumer flagship Xperia 1 III but has pretty similar specs. It comes with a Snapdragon 888 SoC, 6.1-inch 2,520 x 1,080 (21:9) 120Hz display, 8GB of RAM (compared to 12GB for the 1 III) and 128GB of storage, along with a triple camera setup with a 12-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide and 12-megapixel 3x telephoto. It offers a Gorilla Glass 6 display and IP65/68 water resistance and if you don’t mind Sony’s typically squarish design cues, looks very premium.

The display delivers 10-bit color depth and is “powered by CineAlta” (the name of its high-end cinema cameras) so it should show accurate colors and skin tones. The cameras aren’t particularly high-resolution, but they do have Zeiss lenses “calibrated specifically for Xperia,” Sony said. The main camera has a stacked backside illuminated Exmor RS image sensor, delivering 20fps burst speeds with AF and AE tracking. On the video side, it offers Cinematography Pro also powered by CineAlta, with 4K HDR at up to 120 fps.

In other words, this is a camera-first smartphone designed for folks who are really into photography or video. It’s not for everyone considering it costs $1,000 at Best Buy and elsewhere, but it’s nice to have another premium smartphone option for the US market.