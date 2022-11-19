Sony slashing prices on PS5 games and accessories ahead of Black Friday

Sony switched on some very good holiday deals on digital video games for PS5 and PS4, as well as PS5 accessories, like the DualSense controller. I won’t list out all of the game deals available at the PlayStation Store, but here’s the best way to frame the significance of the game discounts: you can get three PS5-exclusive games, like, say, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, for less than $100 ($30 each). That’s a far cry from the original $70 cost for just one of these titles. Newer games, like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, are a bargain at $39.89 each for the PS5 versions. And then there’s the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which costs just $19.89.

Onto the hardware, GameStop, Amazon, and Best Buy are selling every color of the DualSense controller for $49.99 ($20 off or more, depending on the color). This gamepad works great on PC, too, in case you’re just in the market for extras. I’m partial to the blue, pink, and purple models, but they all look great in their own way. Previous discounts knocked $10 off, so this is a pretty big deal.

Meta has launched a Black Friday bundle of its Quest 2 virtual reality headset that has 128GB and comes with two games. It costs $50 less than usual, priced at $349.99, yet it includes Beat Saber (a normal inclusion following its $100 price bump over the summer) and Resident Evil 4 VR games. You can nab this bundle at a number of retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy.