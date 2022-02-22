The Hamden Journal

Sony reveals its PlayStation VR2 headset

Sony has today showed off the full and finished design for the PlayStation VR2 headset as well as the VR2 Sense controller. In a blog post, PlayStation SVP Hidekai Nishino detailed the matching design of both devices, which represents the 360-degree view of the virtual world. He added that the look and feel was crafted to feel more congruent with the PlayStation 5’s overall vibe.

