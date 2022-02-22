Sony reveals its PlayStation VR2 headset

Sony has today showed off the full and finished design for the PlayStation VR2 headset as well as the VR2 Sense controller. In a blog post, PlayStation SVP Hidekai Nishino detailed the matching design of both devices, which represents the 360-degree view of the virtual world. He added that the look and feel was crafted to feel more congruent with the PlayStation 5’s overall vibe.

