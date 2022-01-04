Sony pivots into cars with Sony Mobility and a Vision-S SUV prototype at CES 2022

During Sony’s keynote presentation at CES 2022, the company rolled out the Vision-S EV we’ve seen before, along with a new concept SUV dubbed Vision-S 02. But the big surprise (this time) is the launch of Sony Mobility, a new company focused on electric cars. While the tech industry has focused on whether or not Apple might produce a vehicle, Sony already showed us a working prototype packed full of its technology, and now it’s going a step further.

We don’t know if this all leads to actually taking a Sony-brand car for a spin someday, but clearly it has a vision for the autonomous, electric future that it’s pursuing. “We are exploring a commercial launch of Sony’s EV,” said Kenichiro Yoshida, the company’s chairman, president and CEO.

During last year’s reveal of the Vision-S, Sony talked a lot about its capabilities with sensors, and we’ll see how it uses that technological advantage in the car industry. In 2021, it already shared some pain with automakers in dealing with the chip shortage, whether it’s joining the party as a full-fledged competitor or some form of supplier that can help build next-generation vehicles is what we’re waiting to find out.

Developing…