Sony is selling a PlayStation 5 bundle right now

Still on the hunt for a next-gen PlayStation 5? Right now, Sony is selling the disc-based PlayStation 5 with a digital copy of Guerrilla Games’ excellent Horizon Forbidden West for $549.99, which is $10 less than the cost if you were to buy the two individually. The best part? You don’t even have to wait in line in order to pick one up.

While we’ve been seeing Sony and other retailers offer stock for longer than usual recently, speed is still the name of the game here. We can’t suggest any hacks that will guarantee you’ll land the console today, but as detailed in our guide on how to buy a PS5, there are a few things you can do to improve your chance of securing one. For one, remember that you must log in with your PlayStation Network ID…

