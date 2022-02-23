Sony is rolling out a way to share PS5 clips from the PS App

Sony is gradually rolling out an option to let players access captured screenshots and clips from the PS App on iOS and Android. The company started in Canada and Japan in October.

At the outset, players in the Americas will be able to view and share their PS5 captures on the mobile app. Folks in the US, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay should gain access in the coming days.

Sony will expand the feature to more territories next month. Some people outside of Canada and Japan had access to the feature as of late January, , which hinted that a broader rollout was imminent.

To use the feature, you’ll need to switch it on manually on PS5 by going to the Captures tab of the settings menu and enabling Auto-Upload. On the PS App, you’ll need to enable the Captures option under Library. You’ll then be able to download the clips and screenshots to your phone or tablet.

Your PS5 will upload all clips lasting under three minutes, as long as they’re not in 4K. All screenshots taken with the Create button or Create Menu shortcuts will be uploaded too. Your screenshots and clips will only only stay on Sony’s servers for 14 days after you capture them, though they’ll remain on your console’s storage.

While that’s a bit of an odd limitation, this is a useful way to get your screenshots and clips on your phone. You’ll be able to share them on social media and with your friends without using the PS5’s limited sharing options or transferring captures to a computer using a USB drive.