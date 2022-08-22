Sony is reportedly working on a ‘Gravity Rush’ movie with Ridley Scott’s production team

Sony seems determined to turn every gaming property it has ever laid a finger on into a movie or TV show. has a whole heap of projects in the works and the latest, according to , is a film.

The movie will be based on the 2012 from Japan Studio’s Team Gravity (the title was later ). You play as Kat, an amnesiac who can manipulate gravity to traverse an open world in a novel way. Kat uses her powers to protect the people of Hekseville from gravity storms and monsters. arrived on PS4 in 2017.

Ridley Scott’s production company Scott Free Productions is reportedly working on the movie. Emily Jerome, the writer of upcoming thriller Panopticon, is working on the script. Anna Mastro, who helmed Disney+ film Secret Society of Second Born Royals and episodes of many notable TV shows, is onboard as director.

The Gravity Rush project underlines just how serious Sony is about expanding its gaming IP into the realms of film and television. It finally released an movie earlier this year and over the weekend, it emerged that a is in development. That’s on top of shows based on , as well as upcoming and movies.

Last, but by no means least, a show based on The Last of Us is coming to HBO next year. The network from the series in a sizzle reel on Sunday. With fast approaching, we likely won’t have to wait long for a full trailer.