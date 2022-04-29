Sony disables PlayStation Plus subscription stacking ahead of revamp

PlayStation Plus is getting an overhaul in a couple of months, which makes things a little bit weird in the meantime. Users have noticed is that they can no longer add additional time to their existing PlayStation Plus or PlayStation Now subscriptions. Now that they’ve been pointing this out in social media and forums, Sony has updated its FAQ to clarify the policy.

In the FAQ, Sony says that subscribers to either of PlayStation’s current premium services won’t be able to add time to their existing subscriptions, also known as stacking. However, the company also clarified that any vouchers or pre-paid codes that players may have will still work — just not yet. Those codes will have to be redeemed after Sony moves to its new version of PlayStation Plus starting on June 13.

One thing that’s a little confusing is what exactly these voucher codes will be good for after the transition. It seems that, because the pricing of the old plans and the new ones is slightly different, all of the codes will translate to different amounts and tiers of PlayStation Plus’ new service.

Instead of trying to explain it all, here’s Sony’s somewhat-helpful chart:

PlayStation Plus voucher conversions Voucher length Non-subscriber Essential Extra Premium Voucher length Non-subscriber Essential Extra Premium 1-month PS Plus voucher 31 days of PS Plus Essential 31 days of PS Plus Essential 21 days of PS Plus Extra 17 days of PS Plus Premium 3-month PS Plus voucher 92 days of PS Plus Essential 92 days of PS Plus Essential 58 days of PS Plus Extra 46 days of PS Plus Premium 12-month PS Plus voucher 365 days of PS Plus Essential 365 days of PS Plus Essential 219 days of PS Plus Extra 183 days of PS Plus Premium Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

PlayStation Now voucher conversions Voucher length Non-subscriber Essential Extra Premium Voucher length Non-subscriber Essential Extra Premium 1-month PS Now voucher 17 days of PS Plus Premium 31 days of PS Plus Essential 21 days of PS Plus Extra 17 days of PS Plus Premium 3-month PS Now voucher 46 days of PS Plus Premium 92 days of PS Plus Essential 58 days of PS Plus Extra 46 days of PS Plus Premium 12-month PS Now voucher 183 days of PS Plus Premium 365 days of PS Plus Essential 219 days of PS Plus Extra 183 days of PS Plus Premium Note that PlayStation Now non-subscribers will be able to convert PS Now vouchers to PlayStation Plus Premium, whereas PlayStation Plus vouchers convert (for non-Plus subscribers) to PlayStation Plus Essential. Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony also wants current PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now subscribers to know that their subscriptions aren’t going away, even if the names are changing. Members who have active PlayStation Plus subscriptions on June 13 will be migrated to PlayStation Plus Essential subscriptions, which are functionally the same as their current service. Meanwhile, players who have active PlayStation Now Subscriptions will be given PlayStation Plus Premium, which features the benefits of both PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now in their current form.

For a full breakdown of all the changes coming to PlayStation Plus and answers to your many questions, check out Sony’s PlayStation Plus page on the PlayStation website.

Samit Sarkar contributed additional reporting to this story.