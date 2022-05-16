Sony details the game library for PlayStation Plus’ new high-end tiers

Sony has revealed the first games set to arrive with the launch of its new PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscriptions services, and it’s an impressive lineup. PlayStation Studios titles include Demon’s Souls (PS5) and Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (PS4/PS5), along with third-party games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4/PS5) and NBA 2K22 (PS4/PS5). Those games will arrive in the “launch time frame,” starting May 24th, according to Sony, on the PlayStation Plus Extra ($15/month) and Premium ($18/month) tiers.

Along with the main lineup, PlayStation Plus Premium members will get access to classic games “with some titles that will show improved frame rates and higher-quality resolution compared to their original launch versions,” Sony wrote. Some of those include Ape Escape, Hot Shots Golf, Tekken 2 and Worms Armageddon, along with remasters like Dark Cloud, Rogue Galaxy and Borderlands The Handsome Collection. Premium members will also get access to PS3 games like Infamous, Hot Shots and the Ratchet & Clank series.

As part of all that, Ubisoft announced that Ubisoft+ is coming to PlayStation Plus starting on May 24th. On top of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, titles arriving include The Division and For Honor, “as well as beloved classic games like Child of Light, Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon, Watch Dogs, Werewolves Within, and more,” Ubisoft wrote in its blog. Again, all of these titles will be available on the PlayStation Plus Extra and/or Premium tiers, but not the Essential ($10/month) plan.

Sony will also let Premium (aka Deluxe in certain regions) members get time-limited trials with two hours of gameplay available before purchasing. Some of those on offer include Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Horizon Forbidden West, Cyberpunk 2077 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderland.

All tiers including Essential, Extra and Premium/Deluxe will see monthly games, much as you get right now on PlayStation Plus. “We have yet to announce the monthly games for June, but stay tuned to PS Blog,” Sony wrote.

On top of all that, new games will be added regularly, with updates on the first Tuesday of the month for PlayStation Plus Essential, and in the middle of each new month for Extra and Premium/Deluxe plans. The service is launching in Asia on May 24th, followed by Japan on June 2nd, North and South America on June 13th and Europe, Australia and New Zealand on June 23rd. There’s more information available at the PlayStation Plus website and for a full list of games coming on launch, check Sony’s announcement post.