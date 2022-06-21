Sony could have a trio of new gaming headsets on the way

Sony might be ready to announce a new lineup of gaming headsets, according to a report from 91Mobiles based on information provided by OnLeaks. Rather than being specifically PlayStation-branded, like Sony’s Pulse headset, the three headsets will apparently be part of a new gaming hardware brand from Sony called “Inzone,” which could also include a pair of gaming displays.

Leaked images show the three so-called H-series headsets with a similar white color scheme to the existing Pulse headset. The H3 is wired, and has a USB-C port with a physical volume dial. There’s a button marked “NC/AMB” shown in renders of the H3, which suggests it might support noise cancellation and have an ambient audio mode to allow players to hear what’s going on around them.

The H7 and H9, meanwhile, are wireless, and can connect over either Bluetooth or with an included USB dongle. The H9 is the more premium of the two, and reportedly supports noise cancellation. All three support 360-degree spatial audio. There are no official details on which platforms the headsets will support, but if they’re anything like Sony’s existing Pulse headset then they’ll likely work on PC in addition to the PS5. You can check out a full set of images over on 91Mobiles.

If a separate report is to be believed, these headsets might be part of a wider lineup of Inzone-branded gaming accessories from Sony. Leaker Tom Henderson reports that the company could also be developing a pair of Inzone-branded gaming displays. One could have a resolution of 4K and a refresh rate of 144Hz, while the other is reportedly 240Hz but with a reduced resolution of 1080p. There’s no word on screen sizes, but both will reportedly support HDR, variable refresh rates, and other gaming-focused features. Let’s hope Sony’s learned some lessons from the last time it released a standalone display designed specifically to be used with a PlayStation console.

There’s no word on how much these new headsets and monitors could cost, or when they might be released. But Henderson reports that we could see an announcement as early as next week.