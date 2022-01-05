Sony confirms PlayStation VR2 name and Horizon game

Sony has confirmed the name of its next VR headset: unsurprisingly, it’s going to be called PlayStation VR2. Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan announced the name as part of Sony’s CES 2022 presentation, in a move reminiscent of two years ago when the PS5 logo was first revealed on stage in Vegas amid much fanfare. (It looked like the PS3 and PS4 logos but with a 5.)

Sony still hasn’t shown off what the headset itself will look like, but we know quite a bit about its technical specs already. PS VR2 will work with the PS5, of course, and Sony also detailed the controllers — now officially named Sense controllers — all the way back in March. The headset supports haptic feedback, eye tracking, 4K HDR, 90/120Hz frame rates, foveated rendering, and a field of view of 110 degrees, and it connects to the PS5 with a single USB-C cable.

Ryan also announced the first big new exclusive title for PSVR2: Horizon Call of the Mountain. It’ll follow next month’s Horizon Forbidden West, one of Sony’s tentpole releases for 2022, though there’s no indication of a release date for either the game or the headset just yet. You can watch a brief teaser trailer below.