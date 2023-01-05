Sony announces Project Leonardo, a PS5 accessibility controller

During Sony’s CES 2023 presentation, the company shared that it’s working on a new accessibility controller kit, codenamed “Project Leonardo”.

Sony shared in an official blog post that it consulted with video game accessibility advocates like AbleGamers and SpecialEffect to create a controller that is “highly configurable” and “works in tandem with many third-party accessibility accessories.”

Leonardo’s kit features PlayStation 5 face and trigger buttons that can be swapped around a wide circular gamepad as well as a joystick which can be repositioned relative to the gamepad. It will also come with accessories in a variety of shapes and sizes for “players to find a configuration that works for their strength, range of motion, and particular physical needs,” and has four 3.5mm aux jacks to plug in third-party accessibility accessories, similar to Microsoft’s Adaptive Controller.

The various included buttons and joystick tops. Image: Sony

Leonardo can be used as a standalone controller, as a pair, or in concert with the PS5’s bundled DualSense wireless controller, making it adaptable for a range of accessibility needs. Leonardo’s physical customization capabilities are matched by its software options; Leonardo will allow players to map functions to various buttons and save three different configurations as profiles for ease of use.

3.5mm jacks for expansion. Image: Sony

While Sony’s first-party games have been pretty good at offering a robust suite of accessibility options — both The Last of Us and God of War Ragnarök have won Game Awards for accessibility — it’s lagged in terms of accessible hardware. Microsoft released its Adaptive Controller in 2018 and in 2021, it launched a program in which developers can submit their games to Microsoft to have them evaluated for accessibility and tested by gamers with disabilities.