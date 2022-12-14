Sony and Nintendo’s year in reviews reveal your top games of 2022

Just ahead of the holidays, Nintendo and Sony have unveiled their 2022 year in review tools for PlayStation and Switch, letting you see stats, a summary of your favorite games and more. As in previous years, you’ll not only be able to see a resume of your year in gaming, but share highlights with friends and see how you compare with other players around the world.

On PlayStation, you’ll see trophy totals, the number of games played, total hours across PS4 and PS5 games and the number of PlayStation Plus games downloaded if you’re a member. You’ll also see stats achieved collectively by the global PlayStation community, like total miles driven in Gran Turismo 7 and the number of axes thrown in God of War Ragnarok. At the end of the experience, you’ll receive a summary card (below) that can be shared with other players.

Sony

Nintendo has a similar tool for the Switch, with a report showing which games you played the most and for how long. You can also see which titles you were playing on a month by month basis, and share images of the report on social media. You’ll also see an overall year in review showing which games were played most and for how long in 2022.

To access the stats, you’ll need to visit Nintendo and Sony‘s dedicated sites, then log into your account. If you’re like us, though, you may have spent inordinate amounts of time on Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.