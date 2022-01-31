Sony Interactive Entertainment is buying Bungie, the developer of Destiny 2 and the studio that originally created Halo, in a $3.6 billion deal, according to a report from GamesIndustry.

Bungie will reportedly remain a multiplatform studio — Destiny 2 is available on PlayStation, PC, and Xbox platforms — with the option to self-publish its games.

“We will continue to independently publish and creatively develop our games,” Pete Parsons, CEO and chairman of Bungie, said in a statement. “We will continue to drive one, unified Bungie community. Our games will continue to be where our community is, wherever they choose to play.​”

Parsons said of the deal:

“In SIE, we have found a partner who unconditionally supports us in all we are and who wants to accelerate our vision to create generation-spanning entertainment, all while preserving the creative independence that beats in Bungie’s heart. Like us, SIE believes that game worlds are only the beginning of what our IPs can become. Together, we share a dream of creating and fostering iconic franchises that unite friends around the world, families across generations, and fans across multiple platforms and entertainment mediums.​”

Parsons said that “the most immediate” effect of the deal “is an acceleration in hiring talent across the entire studio to support our ambitious vision.”

Herman Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, said of the deal: “I’m absolutely thrilled to welcome Bungie to the PlayStation family! Bungie create community-driven games with outstanding technology that are enormous fun to play, and I know that everyone at PlayStation Studios will be excited about what we can share and learn together.”

