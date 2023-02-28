Sons of the Forest: Where to find maintenance, VIP, and guest keycards

As you’re trying to rescue the lost billionaires in Sons of the Forest, you’ll hit a speed bump where you need to find three keycards — maintenance, VIP, and guest — to explore the deeper areas of a few bunkers. The locations for each of these keycards are spread out around the map, and can be quite tedious to find. Continue reading to find the locations of the maintenance, VIP, and guest keycard.

Maintenance Keycard



Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Image source: Endnight Games/Newnight via Meryhathor/Reddit







Image: Endnight Games/Newnight via The Hamden Journal









To get the maintenance keycard, you’ll need the shovel to dig up the entrance of the bunker.

Travel to the bunker located to the north of cave where you received the shovel. Dig up the dirt using the shovel to uncover the bunker entrance. Proceed through the bunker and enter the first room on your right. Find the maintenance keycard to the right of the 3D printer.

Other notable items inside the bunker include:

3D printer

Laser sight

Email

Tuxedo

Firefighter Axe

VIP Keycard



Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Image source: Endnight Games/Newnight via Meryhathor/Reddit







Image: Endnight Games/Newnight via The Hamden Journal









To get the VIP keycard, you’ll need the maintenance keycard, a rebreather, and an air tank.

Travel to the bunker located to the north of a lake and nearby the Maintenance Keycard bunker. Enter the bunker and follow the path downwards to the food and drink entrance. Go down the ladder and use the maintenance keycard on the card scanner next to the double doors. Proceed through the three rooms with hydroponic gardens and make your way to the swimming portion of the bunker. Note: You can obtain the crossbow in the second garden room on the floor in between the planters. Keep swimming ahead until you reach a long hallway with an open doorway on the left. Go inside the room on the left with the open door and continue swimming through the bunker to find a set of stairs. Climb the stairs to find a security room, and collect the VIP keycard on the desk in front of the camera TVs. There is also an email to collect on the table to the left.

Guest Keycard



Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Image source: Endnight Games/Newnight via Meryhathor/Reddit







Image: Endnight Games/Newnight









To get the guest keycard, you’ll need maintenance keycard.

Travel to the 3D printer bunker to the north of the rope gun cave. Enter the bunker and take the first left turn. Proceed down the corridor and take a right to find a double door. Go into the gym and take the first left. Continue straight past the reception desk through the room with the sensory deprivation tanks into a large room with two winding staircases. Go up the stairs and continue forward past the pool into the room ahead. There is a guitar on the bar counter in this room, so make sure to pick it up if you’d like a new melee weapon. Walk through the bar area into the lounge area to find the guest keycard on the table of the fourth lounge on the right.

