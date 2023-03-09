Sons of the Forest: Where to find binoculars

Vision is one of the most difficult aspects of Sons of the Forest, but the issue usually relates to darkness rather than distance. Sons of the Forest’s first patch adds the binoculars, which will help you spot enemies and key items from a safe distance. Luckily, no other items like the shovel or rope gun are needed to get them. All you need to do is travel to the beach in the northeastern portion of the map and grab them for yourself. Read on to find out the exact location of the binoculars.
How to get binoculars in Sons of the Forest
- Travel to the beach in northeastern section of the map. Some nearby landmarks include the Rebreather cave and the beach spawn.
- Search for a red kayak on the beach. If you’re having trouble locating the kayak, use the image above for assistance.
- Collect the binoculars, which can be found on top of the red kayak.