Sons of the Forest: Where to find binoculars

Vision is one of the most difficult aspects of Sons of the Forest, but the issue usually relates to darkness rather than distance. Sons of the Forest’s first patch adds the binoculars, which will help you spot enemies and key items from a safe distance. Luckily, no other items like the shovel or rope gun are needed to get them. All you need to do is travel to the beach in the northeastern portion of the map and grab them for yourself. Read on to find out the exact location of the binoculars.

How to get binoculars in Sons of the Forest

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source images: Endnight Games/Newnight via Meryhathor/Reddit