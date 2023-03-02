Sons of the Forest: How to get good ending, secret ending, bad ending

Sons of the Forest features three distinct endings — a good ending, a bad ending, and a secret ending. All three endings require you to go through the gold arm door in a bunker on the eastern shore of the island, but each of them will require you to make different choices. Do you leave the island or stay and fight? Continue reading to find out how to reach the good, bad, and secret endings in Sons of the Forest.

How to beat Sons of the Forest

Open the gold arm door using the golden armor. Make sure to save before proceeding through since you might not be able to continue your playthrough (depending on which ending you get). Follow the path inside the cave until you reach a large open room with multiple streams of flowing lava. There’ll be many holes in the floor along the way, so make sure to pay attention to the floor ahead of you. Descend your way to the bottom of the room, and head to the right to find an opening. Continue through the passageway until you reach another large room with a river of lava. There will be a lot of enemies that you have to fight against in here so be prepared with weapons and healing items. Proceed through the room by following the flow of the lava which will lead you to a small opening in the wall. Once you interact with the cave entrance, a cut scene will leading you to the ending of the game. Choose between the helicopter or the backpack to finish the game.

How to get the good ending in Sons of the Forest

Image: Endnight Games/Newnight

To get the “good” ending of Sons of the Forest, choose the helicopter to leave the island. Kelvin doesn’t necessarily need to be alive to reach the “good” ending, but he’ll join you, Timmy, and Eric (the father-son duo from the first game, The Forest), as you leave in the helicopter. You’ll receive the achievement “Fought Demons” which is earned by leaving the island.

If you chose the “good” ending, you will not be able to continue your playthrough of Sons of the Forest, but rather have to continue from a different save file.

How to get the bad ending in Sons of the Forest

Image: Endnight Games/Newnight

To get the “bad” ending of Sons of the Forest, choose the backpack to stay on the island. After you pick up your backpack, you’ll watch Timmy and Eric board the helicopter — leaving you and your companions behind. You’ll receive the achievement “Fight Demons” which is earned by staying on the island.

If you chose the “bad” ending, you will be able to continue your playthrough of Sons of the Forest.

How to get the secret ending in Sons of the Forest

Image: Endnight Games/Newnight

To get the secret ending (also the “best” one) in Sons of the Forest, you must pass a few pre-requisites:

As a safe bet, reaching max sentiment with Virginia which will reward you with the achievement “Chivalry Is Not Dead.” There is no confirmation on what you need to do to reach max sentiment, but we improved our relationship by regularly interacting with her, accepting her gifts, and simply playing the game.

After you’ve befriended Virginia, proceed to the ending as normal. In the cave cutscene, you’ll see Virginia and Kelvin run into the cube with you and Timmy which means that you’ll reach the best ending as long as you choose to leave the island with Timmy and Eric. After you leave, you’ll receive the achievement “Keep Your Friends Close.”