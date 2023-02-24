Sons of the Forest: How to find the shovel

As you progress in Sons of the Forest, a first-person survival game currently in Early Access on Steam, you’ll realize that you need a shovel to move on in the story and uncover bunkers hidden around the map. Similar to other key items in Sons of the Forest, the shovel can be found in the game’s intricate cave system.

The catch? There are so many caves! Continue reading to find out which one to enter and learn how to find the shovel in Sons of the Forest.

Required materials

To get the shovel in Sons of the Forest, you’ll need a few items to progress through the cave:

Rope Gun

Rebreather

Air Tank

If you’re looking for any of the items above, check the annotated map in the section below to find their locations.

You’ll need a weapon to defend yourself from the enemies inside the cave, so prepare yourself before entering and be ready to take on multiple foes.

How to get the Shovel in Sons of the Forest



Grid View







