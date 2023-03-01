Sons of the Forest: Golden armor and katana location guide

As you’re trying to find the lost billionaire’s family in Sons of the Forest, you may come across a mysterious gold door that has an imprint of an arm. If you try to open the door without the golden armor, the door won’t open, and you’ll have to leave through the way you came. Just where is the golden armor on this huge island, though? Read on to find out which bunker to enter to find the golden armor in Sons of the Forest.

How to get the golden armor in Sons of the Forest



To get the golden armor in Sons of the Forest, you first need to get the maintenance keycard before entering. As always, there are a lot of enemies inside this bunker, so prepare yourself with healing items and weapons.

Travel to the bunker located to the east of a lake that itself is east of the snowy mountains. This bunker is on the other side of the starting side of the island, so you’ll have to cross or go around the mountains to reach this bunker. Enter the bunker and follow the path to find an opening in the floor. Drop into the hole and proceed down the stairs. Use the maintenance keycard to open the door at the bottom of the staircase. Go down the stairs to find another door at the bottom of the stairs. Once you open this door, a cutscene will play and you won’t be able to exit the way you came. Proceed forward past the two open doors and enter the door straight ahead. Note that these rooms contain various items that you might want, so feel free to explore and grab the items inside. Head downstairs to Level 2, which has a similar layout to the floor above. Skip the first two open doors and enter the third open door to find the golden armor on the couch.

How to get the katana in Sons of the Forest

Image: Endnight Games/Newnight via The Hamden Journal

Exit the room containing the golden armor and turn left. Enter the room with the open door to find the katana on a weapon stand beside the couch.

To exit the cave, head down to Level 5 where you can find the golden mask on a covered body and a double door that will lead to a cave. Enter the double door and follow the path to find the exit.

Other notable items you can find in the bunker include: