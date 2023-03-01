Sons of the Forest: Gold arm door location, how to open gold arm door

To beat Sons of the Forest, you’ll need to make your way to the gold door that has an imprint of an arm. However, the gold arm door can be hard to find, and you’ll need the golden armor to open it. Read on to find the location of the gold arm door and how to open it.

Heads up: Make sure to save before progressing through the gold arm door because, depending on which ending you choose, you may or may not be able to continue playing afterwards.

Required materials for opening Sons of the Forest gold arm dor

To open the gold arm door in Sons of the Forest, you need the following materials:

As always, prepare yourself with healing items and weapons as you’ll fight against many enemies inside the bunker.

How to open the gold arm door in Sons of the Forest



Travel to the eastern shore of the island which is across the mountains from the starting area. Use your GPS to spot the location of a bunker along the shore. If you’re having trouble finding it, use the image above for guidance. Enter the bunker using the maintenance keycard, and proceed down the stairs. Go inside the open doorway at the bottom of the stairs, and move straight ahead to find another set of stairs. Head down the stairs, and continue through the open doors. Turn left and proceed down the corridor. If you’d like to save your progress, turn right instead to find a room with a bed. Follow the pathway and enter the first open door on the right. Continue ahead to find a large room with a bar and a fireplace. If you gave your shotgun to Virginia to use, grab another shotgun on the bar counter. Explore deeper into the bunker to the bathroom. Go through the hole in the wall that is covered in smoke to find a cave system with a gold door with an arm imprint in it. Interact with the door to open it, and proceed to the ending of the game. Make sure to save before progressing through the door. Depending on the ending you choose, you may or may not be able to continue playing.

Other notable items you can find inside the bunker include: