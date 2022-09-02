Sonos Sub Mini pics leak, suggest the cheaper subwoofer is close to launching

Sonos customers have been waiting for a cheaper subwoofer since the first signs of one popped up late last year, and now WinFuture.de is giving us a few pics for a better look at the device.

Compared with the Sonos Sub Mini description leaked from the company’s own app and our rendering, the round sub in the pictures has a large cutout that appears to more closely resemble the port in Sonos’ larger, $749 Sub, along with an overall height that’s closer to the Sonos One speakers.

Product render by Grayson Blackmon / The The Hamden Journal

The pictures don’t come with much in the way of details, specifications, or release date; however, as WinFuture points out, these marketing pics suggest that after a delay, we may well see it ship between October and December. The leaks show off the Sonos Sub Mini in white and black, alongside other Sonos products, including One speakers and the Ray and Beam soundbars, suggesting multiple bundles may be in the works.