Sonos’ refurbished sale includes $180 off the Arc soundbar

It’s easy to drop a lot of money on a sound system for your home, especially if you want to go all in on Sonos devices. But you can save a significant amount by going the refurbished route, and now Sonos has a bunch of refurbished speakers and soundbars on sale. Key among them is the Arc soundbar — the refurbished version is $180 cheaper than a new model, bringing it down to $719. You’ll also save $110 on a refurbished Sonos Five, paying $439 for one instead of $549 for a new unit. If you want to start off with something more basic, both the refurbished Sonos One and One SL are under $200.

Shop Sonos refurbished sale

Buy Arc (refurbished) at Sonos – $719

Buy Five (refurbished) at Sonos – $439

Buying refurbished can be tricky business, but Sonos’ program tests every device to ensure it’s as good as new. These gadgets come with all of the necessary accessories, manuals and replacement parts as well as the same one-year warranty as the company’s brand new products. If you’re set on outfitting your home with Sonos speakers but want to do so on a budget, opting for a few refurbished devices is a good way to get the system you want.

Unsurprisingly, the deepest discounts in Sonos’ sale are on its higher-end products. The Arc soundbar earned a score of 85 from us when it first came out thanks to its excellent sound quality, Dolby Atmos support and modern design. It was a much needed update to the Playbar that came before it, and we appreciated its touch controls, Alexa and Google Assistant support and AirPlay 2 compatibility. Aside from its scant port selection (it only has an HDMI port, an Ethernet jack and a power port), our biggest complaint was that expansion gets expensive quickly. Adding a brand new Sonos Sub alone will set you back $749 (although the refurbished models cost only $599), and each new Sonos One speaker costs $219.

The Sonos Five remains one of our favorite music-focused speakers. It also has stellar sound quality and we appreciate its simple setup process and the fact that it can be easily added to an existing Sonos setup. There’s no Bluetooth connectivity, but it has a 3.5mm audio jack for a hardwired connection and it supports WiFi, AirPlay 2 and Alexa and Google Assistant commands.

