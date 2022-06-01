Sonos is offering up to $180 off refurbished soundbars and smart speakers today

Everyone might be talking about the recent release of Sonos voice control or the Sonos Ray, but if Sonos’ entry-level soundbar doesn’t seem like a good fit, you can currently find discounts on a range of refurbished speakers in the Sonos catalog. Some of the current deal highlights include the Sonos Arc and Sonos Roam, which are available for $719 and $139, respectively.

The Sonos Arc normally sells for $900 new, but this refurbished model is available for $719. The Arc soundbar is perfect for anyone who wants to improve their home audio setup and offers a number of quality of life features in addition to an excellent sound profile. Like other Sonos soundbars, the Arc is compatible with Apple’s AirPlay 2, supports Google Assistant and Alexa, and is compatible with a variety of audio formats (including Dolby Atmos).

The Arc uses an eARC-compatible HDMI port that allows for higher quality surround sound profiles and can wirelessly pair with other satellite speakers in the Sonos lineup. However, note that it doesn’t feature HDMI passthrough, so you’ll need an HDMI switcher or similar device to hook up multiple devices. The surround sound features can struggle in larger rooms, too, and the software for tuning audio profiles is only available on Apple devices. Read our review.

If you need something portable, you can currently get the Sonos Roam for $139 instead of its usual price of $179. The Bluetooth speaker is equipped with IP67 weatherproofing, making it extremely resistant to dust and water, and is ruggedized to offer protection against drops. Some other helpful features include integration with Google Assistant and Alexa, which allows for hands-free control of playback as well as support for AirPlay 2. While the Roam can be charged wirelessly with the purchase of a dedicated charging pad, it sports a battery life of only around 10 hours, which is slightly below most other Bluetooth speakers. Read our review.

Sonos Arc (refurbished) With Dolby Atmos support and plenty of features, the Sonos Arc is a forward-thinking soundbar that can trounce any TV — and many dedicated speakers — when it comes to sound quality.

Sonos Roam (refurbished) The Sonos Roam is a truly portable Sonos speaker with a rugged design that’s built to withstand the elements. It also features wireless charging and supports AirPlay 2, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

The MX Master 3S mouse and MX Mechanical Mini, two of Logitech’s latest productivity peripherals, are both on sale at Amazon right now. The Master 3S normally costs $99.99, but is on sale for $89, while the MX Mechanical Mini is discounted to $133, down $11 from its original price of $149.99. This isn’t a massive price break for either of these products, but it’s certainly worth looking into considering that they only recently became available.

The latest in Logitech’s lineup of the MX Master series of productivity mice builds upon an already excellent foundation by offering silent clicks, a more powerful sensor, and the ability to recall Bluetooth pairing to up to three devices. The improved sensor is welcome, but with a polling rate of just 125Hz, the Master 3S clearly isn’t geared toward gamers. Read our review.

The MX Mechanical Mini, on the other hand, is Logitech’s first mechanical keyboard, one that’s focused more on productivity than gaming. This low-profile keyboard uses a 75-percent layout and is equipped with tactile switches for an excellent typing experience. The Mechanical Mini features multidevice Bluetooth pairing, a lengthy battery life, and a function-first design that’s all about clocking in and getting the job done. It’s just a little disappointing that you can’t remap keys to alternate functions. Read our review.

Logitech MX Master 3S Building on an already excellent foundation, the Logitech MX Master 3S features an improved sensor, silent mouse clicks, and multidevice Bluetooth pairing.

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini Logitech’s first mechanical productivity keyboard is a no-nonsense, low-profile, 75-percent keyboard that features excellent battery life and multidevice Bluetooth connectivity.

If you’re looking for an Android tablet, different configurations of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus are currently on sale at Amazon and Best Buy. Normally, the base model of the S8 Plus with 128GB of storage costs $899.99, but it’s currently on sale for $829.99 at Best Buy. If you need a little more space, the 256GB configuration that normally goes for $979.99 is discounted to $879.99 at Amazon. All of these configurations are discounted to their lowest price ever, which helps mitigate the issues we had with their above-average pricing.

The biggest factor that sets the S8 Plus apart from other models in the S8 lineup is the 12.4-inch OLED screen. It still uses the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU as the other slates, the same camera array, and comes packaged with Samsung’s S Pen stylus. Just note that, while the S8 Plus does have configurations that allow for cellular connectivity, these discounts only apply to the Wi-Fi-exclusive configurations. All the models in the Tab S8 lineup are also packed with Android 12 out of the box, but, unfortunately, still suffer from occasional compatibility issues with various Android apps.

Most of the time, the S8 Plus is a little pricier than your average tablet, a caveat made worse by the lack of an included charger. However, this deal definitely makes a more compelling case for this lightweight and versatile tablet. Read our review.

Image: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is the new middle-size option in Samsung’s top tier of tablets. It has a 12.4-inch OLED screen and the option for 5G cellular connectivity.

Amazon is currently offering a rare discount on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, dropping the price of the licensed accessory from $69.99 to $54.99. The wireless controller rarely goes on sale — much like everything in Nintendo’s first-party catalog — making it worth checking out if you need a standalone controller for your Nintendo Switch or just a decent Bluetooth controller in general.

Nintendo’s Joy-Cons are good peripherals for sure, but the Pro Controller is definitely the device of choice for couch-bound gaming. The controller adopts a layout that will seem familiar to fans of PlayStation or Xbox controllers, and although there are plenty of third-party options available that offer a similar form factor, the Pro Controller is the only one of the bunch that currently offers Amiibo support.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller The full-size game controller is designed for the Nintendo Switch and is a more comfortable alternative to the Joy-Con controllers.

Hanging out poolside or at the beach without a Bluetooth speaker is like going to the gym without headphones — you could, but why bother? Thankfully, you can currently get the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 on sale at Amazon for $127.86 instead of $149.99, making this a modest but welcome discount on this well-rounded (pun intended) waterfront companion.

The Boom 3 has an IP67 water resistance rating and is even buoyant enough to float. In addition to its Bluetooth connectivity, the Boom 3 can be linked with a virtually limitless number of other Boom or Wonderboom speakers, allowing you to sync playback across several speakers simultaneously. The Boom 3 offers around 15 hours of playback time as well, but, unfortunately, the Micro USB connection means it can take a while to charge.

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Few portable speakers have enjoyed the same popularity as the Ultimate Ears Boom 3. With 360-degree sound, a waterproof construction, and easy controls, it’s not surprising this Bluetooth speaker has stuck around for so long.

We consider the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds one of the best pairs of true wireless earbuds you can buy right now, and they’re currently available for $199 at Amazon and Best Buy instead of their usual $279. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for these excellent in-ears, which offer some of the best noise cancellation in their class. In addition to their spectacular sound quality, the QuietComfort Earbuds are remarkably comfortable and come packaged with a variety of ear tips for a secure fit.

If you’re in the market for a new pair of noise-canceling earbuds, it’s difficult to beat the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds at this price, but there are some drawbacks you should remain mindful of. The charging case is capable of topping off the earbuds a couple of times before needing a charge but is larger than most other earbud cases. They also lack multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, which is becoming a more prevalent feature in newer earbuds. However, if you’re willing to overlook these caveats, we’d definitely recommend giving these platform-agnostic buds a look. Read our review.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds With dynamic, rich sound and the best noise cancellation available in true wireless earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are a terrific pick if you want to listen to your music in peace.

If you’re running out of space on your PC or PlayStation 5, the 2TB WD Black SN850 SSD is currently available for $255.99 at Best Buy. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this drive, which usually costs $429.99. This is a little pricey but condenses a lot of storage into a single drive, and this model comes equipped with a heatsink that makes it compatible with Sony’s PlayStation 5.

M.2 SSDs like the SN850 are much easier to install than older storage methods, allowing you to slot them into a motherboard or other device with an M.2 slot without the need for cables. SSDs also offer much faster transfer speeds than older SATA storage methods, allowing files to be moved around quickly and games to load faster.

You can also find discounts on the 1TB model at Best Buy and B&H Photo for $159.99 and the 500GB for $94.99 at Best Buy and B&H Photo as well. These are good options if you need a drive with a less expensive entry fee, but the 2TB model is the best value of the bunch.

WD Black SN850 (2TB) with heatsink The WD Black SN850 is one of the fastest M.2 drives around, with a sequential read speed of up to 7,000MB/s and a write speed of up to 5,300MB/s. It can perform best in a PC that has a PCIe 4.0 motherboard or in a PS5.

A few more solid deals…

Sony’s DualSense Wireless Controller is still available for $59 at Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop in a number of vivid colorways as opposed to its usual $74.99. This is perfect if you’re in the market for a second controller or if you’ve already managed to break the one that came with your PlayStation 5, you monster. Read our review .

. If all of your phone chargers have somehow grown legs, you can currently get a two-pack of the Anker’s 20W PowerPort Nano chargers for $19.99 at Costco. This bundle usually costs $29.99 and is perfect for charging smartphones, but just note that 20 watts won’t be sufficient for hungrier devices like the Nintendo Switch or most laptops.

Summer has already started for some of us, which means it’s time to do more relaxing and less cleaning up your own messes. Luckily, one of our favorite robot vacuum cleaners, the iRobot Roomba i3 Plus EVO, is currently on sale for $399 at Wellbots and Amazon. This self-emptying robot vacuum normally costs $549, making this the best price we’ve seen thus far for this automated cat taxi.