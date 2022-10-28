Sonic the Hedgehog’s new Netflix series Sonic Prime premieres Dec. 15

A new Sonic the Hedgehog animated series is heading to Netflix — and to a multiverse of new worlds called the Shatterverse — this December. Sonic Prime delivers “the Sonic you know and love,” Netflix says, but with a multi-dimensional twist. Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose, Shadow, Rouge the Bat, and Big the Cat are all here, but thanks to the malicious meddling of Dr. Eggman, Sonic Prime is taking Sega’s sassy hedgehog to some dark places — including one universe where longtime gal pal Amy is more machine than hedgehog and cheery sidekick Tails skulks around like a mechanized spider.

This premise is the result of a “universe-shattering event” brought on by Eggman, naturally, which tosses Sonic into an alternate dimension. The fate of the universes and those of his friends are in Sonic’s hands, and he teams up with a group of “rebels” to take the powerful Eggman down, as seen in the series’ second teaser trailer.

Leaked artwork from Sonic Prime hints that Sonic will explore multiple worlds and face down multiple Eggmans/Drs. Robotnik over the course of 24 episodes of his new Netflix show. Sonic Prime features a mostly new voice cast, with Deven Christian Mack as Sonic, Ashleigh Ball as Miles “Tails” Prower, and Brian Drummond as Eggman.

Sonic Prime starts streaming on Netflix on Dec. 15.