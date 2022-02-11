Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Super Bowl movie trailer summons Robotnik’s mech

Paramount Pictures gave Sonic the Hedgehog fans a peek at Sunday’s big matchup — Sonic and Tails vs. Dr. Robotnik and Knuckles the Echidna, that is — in a new trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 released Friday. A brief, mostly new “Big Game Spot” shows Sonic and Knuckles both squaring off over the Chaos Emeralds and sparring on the slopes. You may recall that Sonic is a master snowboarder and headlined not one, but three video games premised around sci-fi snowboarding.

We also get a very good look at a massive Death Egg Robot, Dr. Robotnik’s giant mech suit that, like Miles “Tails” Prower, first appeared in 1992’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the video game. But outside of an “I understood that reference” joke that likens Knuckles to a brainwashed Bucky Barnes, Sonic superfans won’t see too much new in Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s Super Bowl trailer.

Ben Schwartz reprises his role as the blue blur in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, with Idris Elba joining as Knuckles. Colleen O’Shaughnessey, longtime voice of Tails, reprises her role as Sonic’s sidekick. As for the human cast, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, and Jim Carrey return, joined by Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hits movie theaters April 8.