Sonic Origins Plus adds Game Gear titles, playable Amy and Knuckles

A follow-up to last year’s Sonic Origins anthology is coming this June, adding all 12 of the Blue Blur’s Game Gear appearances in an edition called Sonic Origins Plus.

Sega slated the launch for June 23, which as Sonic fans know is his birthday (the franchise turns 32 that day). Sonic Origins Plus includes the games released in last year’s anthology, in addition to the Game Gear titles, which will be playable in emulation in the game’s Museum.

For good measure, Amy Rose will be a playable character in all four of those games, with Knuckles playable in Sonic CD. And for those who bought Sonic Origins last year, they can upgrade to Sonic Origins Plus with a $9.99 Expansion Pack purchased through their platform’s digital marketplace.

So, for those keeping count, that means Sonic Origins Plus features the following 16 playable games:

Sega Genesis and Sega CD



Sonic the Hedgehog (1991)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (1992)

Sonic CD (1993)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles (1994)

Sega Game Gear

Sonic the Hedgehog (1991)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (1992)

Sonic Chaos (1993)

Sonic Spinball (1993)

Sonic Drift (1994)

Sonic the Hedgehog: Triple Trouble (1994)

Sonic Drift 2 (1995)

Sonic Labyrinth (1995)

Tails Adventure (1995)

Sonic Blast (1996)

There were nine Sonic-titled games for the Sega Game Gear, and he also appeared in a 10th, Tails Adventure, as a guest star. Sega didn’t say what the other two games are.

Sonic Origins was released on June 23, 2022 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Sonic Origins Plus is launching on all those platforms, too, as both a downloadable and retail release, both for $39.99. Those who buy the physical version also get a 20-page art book spanning the franchise’s history.