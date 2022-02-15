Sonic 3 is on the way and Knuckles spinoff series starring Idris Elba

Sonic 2 is set to come out this April and the tiny blue hedgehog is already speeding toward a sequel. Paramount announced on Tuesday that Sonic 3 is already in development, along with a Paramount Plus series centered around Knuckles that will star Idris Elba.

Sonic 2 is already set to expand the world of the movie franchise, bringing in Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey) and Knuckles from the video games. Of course, Sonic himself (Ben Schwartz) will also return, along with Jim Carrey’s evil Dr. Robotnik and James Marsden’s Tom. With the sequel still several months away, it’s hard to say what part three of Sonic’s live-action adventures might include.

Also on the way in the Sonic universe is a new series all about Knuckles the Echidna, which will stream on Paramount Plus. Once again, Paramount didn’t get into any of the details of the series, but we do know that Idris Elba, who voices Knuckles in Sonic 2, will be back for the series. The series is set to launch in 2023.