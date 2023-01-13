Some third-party Twitter apps aren’t working right now

Several third-party clients for Twitter are having issues communicating with the social network, leading to issues that prevent users from being able to log in. As TechCrunch reports, Tweetbot and Twitterific have both confirmed that they’re having problems and are trying to find the root cause of the issue. “We’ve reached out to Twitter for more details, but haven’t heard back,” Tweetbot announced.

Fenix has also confirmed that its client for Android is experiencing problems but that its iOS app seems to be unaffected. Matteo Villa, the app’s developer, said Fenix for Android was suspended with no communication from the company. Villa tweeted a screenshot showing a notification that says Fenix “violated Twitter Rules and policies” and can no longer be accessed as a result. The developer has temporarily pulled the app from Google Play while trying to determine the cause.

Twitpane has posted an announcement in Japanese that says users have been getting errors, such as “account authentication failed,” that prevent them from being able to access the app. Other clients that seem to be experiencing issues include Echofon, Feather and Talon.

Twitter has yet to issue an announcement through any of its official accounts. On the Twitter Developer forum, a poster said users have been encountering a lot of bugs with the Twitter API for third party apps since December. It’s unclear what exactly has been preventing third-party apps from accessing the social network, and since Twitter no longer has a communications team, even the affected developers have yet to hear from the company directly.