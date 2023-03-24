Some questions for the employees behind Google Docs

- Why is the toolbar a different color?
- Why is it oval when the buttons it features are square?
- Are you aware that this is ugly?
- Seriously, what is the logic behind the oval / rectangle divide?
- Do you think it’s important for us to notice the toolbar?
- You know it’s kind of distracting to make it a different color, right?
- How many committee meetings went into that toolbar?
- Is anyone working on a Chrome extension to make Google Docs look less hideous?
- Are you evaluated for how many products you successfully ship, or are you evaluated on whether the products are good?
- How many people made this toolbar decision?
- Is this an act of aggression against your users?
- Do you resent us?
- Or,…
Continue reading…