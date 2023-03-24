The new Google Docs and Drive UI starts rolling out today

Some questions for the employees behind Google Docs

by
I have a lot of questions! | Illustration: Alex Castro / The The Hamden Journal
  • Why is the toolbar a different color?
  • Why is it oval when the buttons it features are square?
I have helpfully labeled my concerns.
  • Are you aware that this is ugly?
  • Seriously, what is the logic behind the oval / rectangle divide?
  • Do you think it’s important for us to notice the toolbar?
  • You know it’s kind of distracting to make it a different color, right?
  • How many committee meetings went into that toolbar?
  • Is anyone working on a Chrome extension to make Google Docs look less hideous?
  • Are you evaluated for how many products you successfully ship, or are you evaluated on whether the products are good?
  • How many people made this toolbar decision?
  • Is this an act of aggression against your users?
  • Do you resent us?
  • Or,…

Continue reading…