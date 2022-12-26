Some New Year’s resolutions that won’t end up in your pile of shame

Oh no, it’s almost January 1st and you forgot to make a resolution! This doesn’t have to be hard. Like, I mean, if you want to do your first marathon, knock yourself out. But I’ve found simpler is better for resolutions. You might consider tending to yourself as though you are a garden: you don’t need to be bulldozed and totally revamped every year, just revitalized a little to let yourself bloom.

You don’t even have to struggle to come up with something — because I have some suggestions right here: