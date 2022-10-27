Snapchat’s ‘Director Mode’ editing tools are finally ready to use

It took several months, but Snap’s promised video editing suite is finally available. The social network is now rolling out “Director Mode” to all Snapchat users on Android and iOS. As teased in April, the feature lets creators add polish to their Snaps with virtual green screens, camera speed changes and quick editing for multiple clips.

You can also use the BeReal-style Dual Camera functionality within this mode, although it’s currently limited to iOS users. Android users will have “limited” access to two-camera recording in the weeks ahead. Dual Camera is also available through the regular Snapchat cam.

Director Mode will be useful for influencers who want to produce videos for Spotlight, Snapchat’s home for TikTok-like short videos. It may be particularly helpful for verified users (Snap Stars in company lingo) who want more of the sheen they apply to all their online content.

Snap isn’t alone in chasing after TikTok and similar rivals. Instagram has been testing a Candid Challenges feature that mimics BeReal, and it’s no secret that social media heavyweights have routinely lifted elements from each other in a bid to remain competitive — to the point where they’ve occasionally had to walk back their plans after mimicking designs too closely. Like it or not, social networks are harmonizing to the point where differences may only be subtle.