Snapchat+ subscribers now have a better chance of getting noticed by celebrities

Snapchat+ is barely over a month old, but that isn’t stopping Snap from adding a few extra perks to its subscription service. The social network has released a “summer drop” for members that, most notably, includes priority replies to stars’ Stories. If you’re determined to get the attention of your favorite celebrity or influencer, this could bump you up the queue.

The drop also lets you choose a “post view” emoji viewers will see after your Snaps. You’ll have more Bitmoji backgrounds, and can set more custom app icons. More features will arrive in the “coming months,” Snap said, although it didn’t offer a preview of what was coming.

Whether or not you’d find use for these features, the $4 per month offering appears to have strong early demand. Snapchat+ already has over 1 million subscribers, according to the company. That’s a tiny fraction of Snapchat’s 347 million daily users. but it’s no mean feat for a paid plan only six weeks old. Frequent feature drops could keep that momentum going and give Snap a way to stand out against rivals like Instagram and TikTok.