Snapchat now has more than 750 million monthly active users

says it has , as now has more than 750 million monthly active users. The company also noted recently that 375 million users hop into the app every day. While that’s a far cry from the 2.96 billion monthly and 2 billion daily active users , Snapchat’s audience numbers are trending upwards. Snap at an investor day event that it sees “a path for Snapchat to reach over 1 billion people in the next two to three years.”

Breaking those figures down a little, most of Snapchat’s audience is outside of North America, where it now has more than 150 million monthly active users. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said the app reaches more than three-quarters of 13- to 34-year-olds in more than 20 countries and users post more than 5 billion snaps every day. The Snapchat+ subscription service, meanwhile, has more than 2.5 million members just over seven months after it went live. More than 300 million people use every month too.

These are much-needed signs of positivity for Snap after a rough 2022. The company’s stock plummeted by over 80 percent between late 2021 and middle of last year, when it . It also after four months.