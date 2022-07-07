Snap hires the head of US Secret Service

Secret Service Director James Murray is retiring from his post for a new position as Snap’s chief security officer at the end of the month, Snap confirmed to The The Hamden Journal on Thursday.

Murray’s private sector move was first reported by The Washington Post on Thursday, shortly after the longtime protective service official’s departure from government was announced by the Secret Service in a public statement. Murray will join Snap, Snapchat’s parent company, next month and will report directly to CEO and co-founder Evan Spiegel.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jim Murray to Snap and look forward to him joining our team on August 1st,” Pete Boogaard, Snap spokesperson, said in a statement to The The Hamden Journal.

In his new role, Murray will help protect the safety and security of Snap employees and work with law enforcement when necessary, according to Snap.

The Secret Service released a statement on Thursday praising Murray for his work navigating “the unique challenges presented by the historic COVID-19 pandemic” while carrying out the agency’s “integrated mission of providing protection to senior elected leaders and investigating crimes targeting our financial infrastructure.”

The agency is mostly known for its work protecting the safety of presidents, their families, and other high-level US officials. But over the last few weeks, Secret Service agents have been roped into the House’s January 6th probe into former President Donald Trump’s role in allegedly inciting riots at the US Capitol.

In a statement on Thursday, President Joe Biden said of Murray, “Jim embodies the meaning of service over self, and protected the families of U.S. Presidents like they were part of his own. We are incredibly grateful for his service to our country and our family.”