Snag a Sonos Beam 2 refurbished for almost $50 off

Last year, Sonos raised its prices for some of its most popular products due to the pandemic’s negative effect on the supply chain. But one of its latest releases, the Sonos Beam 2 soundbar in white, is almost $50 off when you buy refurbished at Best Buy right now. It comes with a 90-day warranty via Best Buy, and the Beam 2 includes all original accessories, including the soundbar itself, a power cable, an HDMI 2.0 cable, and a Sonos optical audio adapter.

Sonos touts Dolby Atmos as being the Beam 2’s big spec upgrade over the first-generation model. But my colleague Chris Welch stated in his review that Atmos shouldn’t be the sole reason why you buy it. It does feature wider, more expansive sound than the first iteration, but it’s the sleeker design (ditching fabric for cleaner-looking perforated plastic), and the addition of HDMI eARC, enabling Atmos and eliminating video and audio sync issues that plagued the first-gen Beam, that make this one worth checking out. Read our review.

Sonos Beam 2 (refurbished, white) While mostly identical to the first-gen Beam, Sonos’ latest iteration of the compact soundbar packs in better performance, along with Dolby Atmos support and HDMI eARC.

Amazon’s tiny Echo Show 5 (2021 version) is back down to the best-ever price that we last saw during Black Friday. It originally sold for $84.99 (though it’s usually always cheaper than that), but you can pick it up at Best Buy and Amazon for $44.99. This is an affordable way to connect to friends and family with its built-in camera or to listen to music and hear the news read aloud to you by Alexa. What’s more, both sites are offering a Blink Mini smart camera (usually $34.99) for just $5 on top of the cost of the Echo Show 5.

Echo Show 5 (second-gen) We consider the second-generation Echo Show 5 to be one of the best smart displays you can buy. It’s an ideal smart display for your nightstand, one that allows you to set alarms using your voice, play music, and get the weather report, among other things. When the alarm goes off, you merely need to tap the top of the Echo Show 5 to snooze it.

If you missed out on some of the best PS5 games of 2021 (as well as some that came out closer to the console’s November 2020 launch), you can save on several right now. Some retailers are offering discounts on disc copies of games like Demon’s Souls, Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, and more. Additionally, Sony is matching most (but not all) of these deals with its sale on digital games, which is convenient if you have the PS5 digital version.

Demon’s Souls (2020) A remake of the 2009 game Demon’s Souls by FromSoftware, rebuilt from the ground up by Bluepoint Games.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Insomniac Games’ latest adventure in the Ratchet & Clank series is the most fun entry yet. It’s also the first to launch on PS5, and it’s both a showcase for amazing graphics and fast loading speeds.

Returnal The latest title from Housemarque is a roguelike third-person shooter that puts you in the shoes of Selene, an astronaut tormented by a seemingly never-ending time loop.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5) Square Enix pushed a big update to Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS5 owners in 2021, bringing faster loading speeds, better graphics, as well as a brand-new episode focused on Yuffie.

