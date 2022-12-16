Snag a refurbished Sonos Beam soundbar for $80 off

A nice rug can really tie a room together, but I think a good soundbar has similar powers. Sonos’ refurbished outlet is offering two color schemes of the first-generation Beam soundbar for $80 off its usual selling price. The plain black and shadow black Beam are $239 each. Unlike most soundbars, there’s no wireless subwoofer that comes with the Beam; all of the sound (and a surprising level of punchy bass) emanates from the soundbar itself. It’s easy to set up, and it can be incorporated into a larger set of Sonos speakers connected via Wi-Fi for a fuller sound. Here’s our review from 2018.

The top pick in our guide to the best Bluetooth speakers to buy in 2022 — Bose’s SoundLink Flex — is $20 off in every color at Amazon and Best Buy. Normally $149, it’s $129 (but a dollar pricier at Best Buy) and could make for a thoughtful gift if you know someone who wants to be accompanied by good-sounding audio wherever life takes them. This speaker beat some tough opponents from Ultimate Ears, Sonos, JBL, and more, and it all comes down to its great sound quality. Our sound expert, Chris Welch, said this of the SoundLink Flex:

“Despite only having a mono driver (which isn’t uncommon for Bluetooth speakers), the SoundLink Flex delivers expansive sound with a genuinely surprising amount of bass. And crucially, that low end isn’t muddy or boomy. Everything about this speaker is rich and clear.”

We don’t typically highlight phone carrier deals in our roundups because they’re complicated. While they promise to save you money, those savings come further down the road, not at the time of purchase. That’s the case with this one from AT&T, but it might be worth checking out if you’re a new or existing customer who wants an upgrade. If you order sometime on Friday, December 16th, new and existing customers can get the iPhone 14 Plus for $5 per month, no trade-in necessary.

Here are the requirements to get the deal: at checkout, you’ll be responsible for paying the full amount of taxes on its retail price ($899), a $35 activation fee, and you’ll sign up to pay $25 per month for 36 months on an installment plan. AT&T will begin to pay you back in billing credits within three billing cycles, reducing your out-of-pocket amount to $5 per month. Over the course of 36 months, you’ll get $720 back in billing credits.