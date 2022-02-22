Smallville animated spinoff reportedly on the way from Tom Welling

It seems that Clark, Lois, and Lex may be coming back to Smallville soon. An animated sequel series may finally be in development, according to series star Tom Welling out of the Vancouver Fan Expo. While the project doesn’t have everyone on board just yet, Welling wants the original cast and creators to return for the new show.

The idea for the animated series was first developed and discussed by Welling and Smallville co-star Michael Rosenbaum, who played Lex Luthor. The two originally floated the possibility about the series last year when they began putting together a pitch for Warner Bros. The studio has not made any official announcement about the series yet.

The idea is that the animated series would pick up after the story of Smallville. While we don’t know much else, Welling did provide a few clues about what the story could involve.

“I think there’s a story that Al [Gough] and Miles [Millar] are going to tell that’s individual and new and call it a multiverse thing,” Welling said during the fan convention. He also suggests test animation for the show exists.

While it sounds like Smallville creators and Al Gough and Miles Millar are both on-board with the project, they aren’t working on anything yet. Instead, the two are still in production with the Tim Burton-directed, animated Addams Family spin-off Wednesday, which they created for Netflix. The Hamden Journal reached out to Gough and Millar’s representatives for further clarification and confirmation of their involvement.

Of course, the creators aren’t the only members of the original team that Welling wants to recruit for the new series. At Vancouver Fan Expo, Welling said he wants to bring back as much of the cast as possible including Sam Jones III, John Glover, and Erica Durance, who played Lois Lane on the original show. As Welling noted in Vancouver, Allison Mack is not likely to return to the series, due to her being in prison for her involvement with the NXIVM cult.