Sling TV is getting another price hike

Sling TV is raising its monthly subscription prices for the fourth time in the last five years, the company announced in a blog post seen by The Verge. Both the Sling Orange and Sling Blue packages are going up by $5, from $35 to $40, while the all-inclusive package with both Orange and Blue is going up by $5 as well to $55.

Sling TV President Gary Schanman said the company made the hike because the “price of programming continues to rise,” while noting that it hadn’t raised prices in “nearly two years.” The move happens less than a month after Disney went dark on Sling TV for two days, with the streaming service saying that Disney wanted $1 billion more to extend its carriage contract.

Sling TV launched in 2015 at a $20 per month price tag, but that price has gradually gone up and now sits at double the original rate. It’s still one of the cheaper live TV streaming options, though, as YouTube TV costs $65 per month (up nearly double its original $35 price), and DirecTV runs $70, minimum.

Schanman said that Sling TV has new features coming down the road, “including plans to add 150-plus new channels through 2023, new user profiles for your household and auto binge watching capabilities.”