Sling TV finally launches on the Amazon Echo Show 8 and 10

Sling TV has a host of live channels that you can tune in to depending on your subscription plan, including Fox, TBS, ESPN, MLB Network, AMC, Discovery, NBA TV, and more. There’s also a free ad-supported streaming option that you can access called Sling Freestream.

It’s nice that Amazon finally followed through on its promise to bring Sling TV to the Echo Show 8 and 10, but it’s a bit late for a pair of devices released over two years ago now. Unlike the Echo Show 15, the Echo Show 8 and 10 don’t come with the new Fire TV interface, leaving them with a small selection of streaming apps, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. The Echo Show 15, on the other hand, comes with a range of streaming apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and YouTube TV.