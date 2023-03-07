Slack’s new ChatGPT bot will talk to your colleagues for you

ChatGPT is coming to Slack. The Salesforce-owned Slack announced the new AI-powered app on Tuesday that will help you craft replies to your colleagues “in seconds.”

Those with access to the app can click the three-dots icon in a thread and hit “Draft reply” instead of typing out the response themselves. It’s still not clear how detailed these responses will get — or if they might get a bit wonky at times. Obviously, you can probably edit any responses to better suit the conversation, but I honestly feel that I can type up a reply in the time it takes to command ChatGPT to write one for me.

ChatGPT for the Slack app in action. Image: Slack

Additionally, the ChatGPT Slack bot can help you find answers “on any project or topic” using its AI-powered research tools as well as summarize channels or threads so you can stay updated on what’s been happening at work. Companies and organizations can join the waitlist for the ChatGPT beta here.