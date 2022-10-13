Slack’s having issues with notifications and loading threads and channels

If you’ve had issues with Slack on Thursday, you’re not alone — for most of the day, the service’s status page has reported that “something’s not quite right” with messaging, apps, integrations, APIs, and connections. The issues, which seem to affect threads, channels, notifications and group DMs, started around 9:40AM ET this morning and are still ongoing, though the company has noted that it’s seen “significant improvement” for some issues, and is rolling out a fix for others.

Here at The The Hamden Journal, the problems manifested themselves differently for different people; one of my co-workers described Slack as acting “funky all morning,” noting issues with threads in particular, while another reported that their notifications weren’t showing up correctly and that threads would load at random. For me, the app sometimes hung when I try to load a channel, and it only let me scroll back a certain amount; the app also booted me out of the Threads screen when I was trying to type a reply and then only showed hours-old threads when I went back. Another colleague reported that their Threads screen was broken entirely. By the early evening, things were mostly back to normal.

At around 3PM ET, Slack noted that observed “significant improvement with notifications, accessing channels/DMs, saved items and API hyperlinks,” and by 5:03PM, it said it had identified the issue with threads and was rolling out a fix. The status page still says there are issues, but Slack says “users should start seeing improvement soon.”

While these issues have been annoying, they’re weren’t completely work-breaking like full Slack outages are. That may be why there’s not a ton of chatter about it on Twitter and why there are relatively few reports on Downdetector.com. But no, you’re not imagining that things aren’t quite right; hopefully, Slack will get things sorted soon.