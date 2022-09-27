Sky Stream arrives next month to give you Sky TV without a satellite dish

Sky Stream arrives on October 18th in the UK. | Image: Sky

British satellite broadcaster Sky is launching a Sky Stream puck next month that will let people access TV content over Wi-Fi instead of a satellite dish. While Sky launched its Glass platform in the UK last year, you had to buy a whole new TV to get access to Sky TV over the internet. Sky Stream launches on October 18th, and it means you can connect a puck to any TV and get Sky TV content over Wi-Fi or ethernet.

The Sky Stream device will plug into a pocket socket and a TV’s HDMI input, and it only requires a minimum speed of 10Mbps broadband. It’s capable of streaming HD as standard, but you can also add 4K and HDR streaming add-ons. It’s the latest move in Sky’s ambitious effort to move away from the satellite dishes that have defined…

