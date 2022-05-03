Simone Giertz will sell you a terrible jigsaw puzzle but not her awesome Tesla truck

Swedish inventor and YouTuber Simone Giertz (aka the “queen of shitty robots”) has revealed her latest creation: a website named after the way her last name is pronounced, “Yetch.” Giertz’s roster of inventions includes things like a toothbrushing helmet and a gnarly vegetable chopping machine. While the website doesn’t feature the “Truckla,” a Tesla Model 3 that Giertz transformed into a pickup truck, or a Lego-built photo booth for cute puppy photos, it does feature some practical accessories and items.

While an all-white puzzle can sound like a pain, this one can be a funny pain for those who lose their puzzle pieces. Yetch’s “Incomplete White Puzzle” consists of 499 pieces out of a 500-piece puzzle, and since it is intentional, it will still cost you the full price of $38. The puzzle is described by Giertz as the “world’s worst jigsaw puzzle” in her latest YouTube video and took her a whopping 19 hours to complete.

Giertz’s “Every Day Goal Calendar” is an actual calendar, but the cool part here is that every day in the calendar is back-lit with an individual LED light to help you keep track of whatever goal you set. The calendar is available for $365 — a fitting price. The “Every Day Calendar” was a part of her first Kickstarter back in 2018, which Giertz used herself to keep a meditation schedule.

The website features both a Phillips-head screwdriver ring and screw ring, both for $85. It isn’t clear if one ring will fit into the other, but you won’t be completely screwing yourself if you’re missing either of them.

These items are still available on Yetch. According to the website’s about page, the site was created “after years of prototyping and one too many ‘How is this not a thing? This should be a thing.’”